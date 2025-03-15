PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.06 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 319.20 ($4.13). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 319.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 233,339 shares.

PageGroup Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.71.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

