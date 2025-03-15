PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,062 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

