PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PACCAR worth $108,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,146 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $254,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.