Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.