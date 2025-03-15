Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
OXLCO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $23.47.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.