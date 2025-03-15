Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

OXLCO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

