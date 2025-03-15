Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.01.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
