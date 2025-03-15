Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 229.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. Origin Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 55,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,230. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 629,785 shares in the company, valued at $642,380.70. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $107,170 in the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
