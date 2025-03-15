Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
Orbit International Price Performance
ORBT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.51.
