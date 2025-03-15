OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Announces Earnings Results

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

