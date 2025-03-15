Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $220,179.90. The trade was a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

