NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

