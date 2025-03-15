Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NMI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

