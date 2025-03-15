Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 148,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 869,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.