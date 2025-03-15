Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 138,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 70,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
