Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

