Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of NDGPY remained flat at $7.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

