Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

NICFF remained flat at $22.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

