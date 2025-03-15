New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Up 71.6% in February

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYMTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $23.56.
