New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Up 71.6% in February

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.