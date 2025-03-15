New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NWPP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

New Peoples Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NWPP opened at $3.05 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

Further Reading

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

