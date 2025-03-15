New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NWPP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
New Peoples Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NWPP opened at $3.05 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
