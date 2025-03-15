Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nevro

Nevro Stock Up 0.1 %

NVRO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.