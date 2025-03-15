Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Should You Buy?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 298,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 129,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

