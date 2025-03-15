NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.72. 44,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 532,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 316.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.