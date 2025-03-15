Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 2,422,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,129.0 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
NTOIF remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
About Neste Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.