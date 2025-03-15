Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 275,227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275,227 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $296,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

