Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 7,550 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $117,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

