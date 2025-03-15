Natixis Advisors LLC Has $166.24 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Shopify worth $166,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

