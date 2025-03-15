Natixis Advisors LLC Has $120.83 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $120,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $7,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

