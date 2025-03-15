Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $113,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

