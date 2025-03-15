National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Issues Earnings Results

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.