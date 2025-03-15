NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the February 13th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 710,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

