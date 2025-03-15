My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at My Size

In other news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,240. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

My Size Price Performance

Shares of MYSZ stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. My Size has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Further Reading

