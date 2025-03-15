Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Murano Global Investments Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Murano Global Investments has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Murano Global Investments
