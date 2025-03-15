Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Murano Global Investments Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Murano Global Investments has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.