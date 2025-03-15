M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Christopher E. Kay Sells 1,738 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 68.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 467,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,325,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

