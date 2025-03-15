Montis Financial LLC Has $25.35 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

