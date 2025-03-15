Montis Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

