Monimus Capital Management LP Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Five Below accounts for approximately 3.9% of Monimus Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monimus Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 1.0 %

FIVE opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.