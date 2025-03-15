Monimus Capital Management LP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Winmark comprises 1.6% of Monimus Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monimus Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $313.51 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $300.83 and a 1-year high of $431.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

