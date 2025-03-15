Monimus Capital Management LP Invests $320,000 in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Monimus Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Spero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

