Monimus Capital Management LP Invests $3.08 Million in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Distribution Solutions Group accounts for about 2.9% of Monimus Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monimus Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Distribution Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

