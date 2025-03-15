Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky acquired 10,000 shares of Mill City Ventures III stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,746.24. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCVT opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

