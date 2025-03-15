Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.