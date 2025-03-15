Michael Duginski Purchases 4,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) Director Michael Duginski bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Duginski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

