Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

