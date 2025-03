Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Down 13.4% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 2,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 46,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 16.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

