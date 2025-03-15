MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $17.11. 4,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

