MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $17.11. 4,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.
About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.