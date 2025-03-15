Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 391,977 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $361,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

