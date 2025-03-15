Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.