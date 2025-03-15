Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,850.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,837.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,708.04. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

