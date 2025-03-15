Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,272,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 34.4% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

