Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after buying an additional 26,139,118 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,301,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

